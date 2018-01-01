The Chicago Reporter, an independent award-winning investigative news outlet, seeks a visionary editor-in-chief with proven hands-on editing skills to lead our newsroom in producing impactful journalism on race and poverty.

The Reporter is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit media organization with a 45-year legacy of combining data analysis and narrative storytelling to shed light on racial inequities in one of the most segregated cities in the nation. The editor-in-chief will shape and direct editorial strategy and coverage, manage investigative projects, and serve as the public face of the organization. We are looking for someone with at least 15 years of experience in digital and print journalism to continue our growth as an authority on issues of race and class and to advance partnerships with local and national news entities. For a full list of duties and desired qualifications, see below.

We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits. The Chicago Reporter is an independent program of the faith-based Community Renewal Society. We are committed to diversity and strongly encourage applications from women, people of color, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people. Applicants should send a cover letter and resume to Jessica Hollie, HR Administrator at: jhollie@communityrenewalsociety.org.

No telephone calls please.

SUMMARY

The editor in chief shapes and directs editorial strategy and coverage for The Chicago Reporter, serving as chief editor as well as the public face of the organization.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

● Assigns, plans, manages and edits all Reporter stories, including several major investigations each year, and solicits and edits commentary and freelance pieces.

● Identifies and manages reporting partnerships with local and national newsroom leaders.

● Oversees branding, marketing and promotion strategies for all Reporter content.

● Represents the Reporter at public events, conferences and in the media.

● Supervises and guides grant-writing, individual donor and other fundraising efforts to ensure that funding furthers the editorial vision.1

● Identifies, assigns and manages special projects as needed.

● While maintaining editorial independence, as a member of the CRS senior leadership team works collaboratively with staff of other CRS departments.

1Until the editor for grant-writing is in place, the editor in chief is responsible for these activities, ensuring continuation of funding efforts.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

The editor in chief hires and supervises all staff, conducts annual performance reviews and determines raises. This individual also recruits and supervises vendors, contract employees, interns, freelancers and fellows.

QUALIFICATIONS

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

● Bachelor’s degree.

● A minimum of 15 years of journalism experience in digital and print, including at least five years as an assigning editor and manager and experience as a coach and mentor to journalists with limited experience.

● Demonstrated ability to craft narrative stories, manage long-term projects, edit investigative reporting projects, and report or edit stories about communities of color with authority.

● Deep knowledge of U.S. social and racial justice history and critical thinkers and scholars in the field. Possesses the ability to bring historical context to story development and execution.

● Demonstrated ability to interact comfortably and competently with people from diverse racial, social, economic and education backgrounds.

● Experience using data in reporting and editing stories that provide insight and analysis of public policy and its impact.

● Project management skills, including the ability to scope and delegate work, respond to changes, manage cross-functional teams and meet deadlines.

● Understanding of digital presentation tools and how to plan and manage online story presentations, including data visualizations, interactives and multimedia.

● Strong public speaking skills and the ability to present big ideas about race and economics in language that is concrete and resonant.

● Solid understanding of trends in digital media and nonprofit journalism, especially involving audience development and engagement tools.

LANGUAGE SKILLS

Must be able to speak, read and write English. Spanish-speaking ability is a plus.

ANALYTICAL SKILLS

Demonstrated ability to analyze and interpret data for news.

COMPUTER SKILLS

Basic knowledge of Microsoft Word, spreadsheet programs such as Excel and relevant Google products, such as Google Docs.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS

Basic mathematical skills required.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Work may require walking or standing to a significant degree, including ascending and descending stairs. Work requires expressing or exchanging ideas by means of the spoken word, including imparting oral information to constituents, co-workers and the public. Work requires the ability to be able to hear and receive detailed information through oral communication. Work requires vision approximating 20/20 either naturally or through correction with lenses and a reasonable field of vision.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Work environment includes occasional exposure to weather. The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

POSITION TYPE AND EXPECTED HOURS OF WORK

This a full-time position and hours of work are determined by director supervisor and organizational needs.

TRAVEL

Position requires frequent local travel.

EEO STATEMENT

Community Renewal Society provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, CRS complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. CRS expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of CRS’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

OTHER DUTIES

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employees for this job. Duties and activities may change at any time with or without notice.