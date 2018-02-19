The Chicago Reporter, a nonprofit investigative news outlet, is looking for a multimedia intern. We pay a stipend.

The ideal candidate is a strong visual storyteller with experience in still photography and videography and knowledge of racial justice issues and public policy. You will be expected to take professional-quality photos on assignment, with some evening and weekend hours as needed. You will also be expected to produce short videos, for online and social media use, with minimal supervision.

Candidate must have his/her own professional equipment.

Candidates should email a resume, cover letter and links to work samples to Executive Editor Lorraine Forte at lforte@chicagoreporter.com. Please include “Multimedia intern” in the subject line. NO PHONE CALLS.

Summer internship application deadline: February 19, 2018