Catalyst Chicago
Closing the digital divide for all students
A teacher and former Chicago Public Schools student says technology can be a game-changer for ‘young people who need opportunity the most.’
A recent settlement agreement with the Chicago Housing Authority would end a 2013 lawsuit filed by the Cabrini-Green Local Advisory Council, but not all of the redevelopment issues are settled.
CPS teacher DeJernet Farder says most professional development activities are no more than random acts of school improvement. To save money and improve teaching, CPS should, for starters, talk with teachers about what they and what their schools need.
Jeanette Taylor-Ramann has served on the Mollison Elementary Local School Council since she was 19, a total 21 years. Here she shares experiences that led her to join a hunger strike to get School Board action on a plan to overhaul the neighborhood high school, Dyett.