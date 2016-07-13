Catalyst Chicago

A cost effective way to improve teaching

CPS teacher DeJernet Farder says most professional development activities are no more than random acts of school improvement. To save money and improve teaching, CPS should, for starters, talk with teachers about what they and what their schools need.

Why I’m hunger striking for Dyett High School

Jeanette Taylor-Ramann has served on the Mollison Elementary Local School Council since she was 19, a total 21 years. Here she shares experiences that led her to join a hunger strike to get School Board action on a plan to overhaul the neighborhood high school, Dyett.