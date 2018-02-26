Many of the city’s racial disparities in 2018 are all too similar to those of 1968, when a federal commission analyzed the causes of racial tensions in cities across the country.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Subsidizing Amazon won’t pay off for Illinois taxpayers
Public investment in infrastructure and schools would create more jobs than corporate incentives, a new analysis shows.
TCR Talks
What segregation is costing Chicago
A new study quantifies how much the region is losing in lives, income, gross domestic product, and educational achievement due to its high level of racial and economic segregation.
Transportation
Cook County plan links transportation and racial equity
By directing gas tax revenue from criminal justice to roads, Cook County may add millions to next year’s transportation budget.
TCR Talks
Banking on the black community
African-American financial institutions are a path to neighborhood reinvestment, says Gregg H. Brown of the South Side Community Federal Credit Union.
Economic Development
Revamped Metra Electric could put South Side on the fast track
A new coalition says improving the rail line would help low-income workers get to jobs and jump start new businesses.
Economic Development
Five community benefits agreements that worked
As plans for the Obama library advance, South Side communities can learn from groups around the country who have held developers accountable to their needs.
Chicago Freedom Movement 50
The Chicago Freedom Movement and the fight for fair lending
The co-editor of an upcoming book recounts the outset of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Union to End Slums campaign in Chicago.
Economic Development
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, immigrants have breathed new life into communities
In Gage Park and Chicago Lawn, Latino immigrants have brought new commercial opportunities to the area despite setbacks caused by the Great Recession.
Employment and Labor
For North Lawndale family, Nabisco jobs were a ladder to a better life
The Nabisco bakery on Chicago’s South West Side is eliminating jobs and moving them to a facility in Mexico, part of a continuing trend of the loss of blue collar jobs in the city. Many of the employees at the facility are African-American.
Economic Development
Poverty pays for small dollar lenders in Chicago
Federal regulators are considering stricter rules for the payday loan industry. New rules would affect Chicago’s 125 payday lenders, who operate in low-income pockets of the cities.