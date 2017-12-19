Many families fleeing the poorest pockets of the city are ending up in cash-strapped school systems in the suburbs and northwest Indiana.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
School closing and opening pattern shows Chicago doesn’t have a plan
An ideological agenda for more “school choice” seems to be driving the district’s actions rather than what’s needed on the ground.
Perspectives
Public universities increasingly out of reach for Illinois’ low-income students
Deep cuts to higher education are pushing black, Latino and other first-generation college hopefuls out of a path to upward economic mobility, a new report shows.
Perspectives
South Side school closings and conversions raise questions of equity
The massive reshuffling of black students in Englewood and South Loop wouldn’t fly in a wealthier school district.
Empty Schools, Empty Promises
Closed schools could remain vacant without public subsidy
Developers buying shuttered Chicago schools face stiff competition for tax credits that make their repurposing plans viable.
Education
English learners often go without required help at Chicago schools
Many bilingual programs are violating state law by failing to provide adequate services to the district’s growing share of students whose native language is not English.
Education
Muchas veces, los estudiantes de inglés no reciben ayuda requerida en Chicago
Muchos programas bilingües no cumplen la ley porque ofrecen servicios inadecuados al creciente porcentaje de alumnos cuyos idiomas natales no son inglés.
Empty Schools, Empty Promises
Planned Englewood school closings throw Harper’s future into question
The district’s record on reusing shuttered schools has residents worried that the neighborhood high school will become another empty building in a community burdened by vacancies.
Perspectives
For middle-class blacks, success can be a double-edged sword
Higher incomes and education levels can only take blacks so far up the social ladder, a new study on racial disparities in Chicago shows.
Perspectives
School choice is a scam in segregated neighborhoods
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ agenda to further privatize education would leave even fewer good schools for low-income black and brown students.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Emanuel’s mixed messages on Chicago schools shows lack of credibility
The mayor’s prevarication on school funding and charter expansion reveals his priorities when it comes to the future stability of CPS.