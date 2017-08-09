Low-wage workers face long waits and high dismissal rates when filing stolen wage claims with the state labor department.
Behind the Data
How we investigated wage enforcement at the Illinois Department of Labor
An analysis of thousands of wage complaints shows that workers face long odds of recouping pay in Illinois.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
On $15 minimum wage hike, Rauner should listen to constituents
A bill sitting on the governor’s desk would heed the call of Illinois voters, a majority of whom endorsed a minimum wage increase in a 2014 referendum.
Perspectives
For middle-class blacks, success can be a double-edged sword
Higher incomes and education levels can only take blacks so far up the social ladder, a new study on racial disparities in Chicago shows.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Rauner, Emanuel getting more than they bargained for with charters
Chicago is now the most heavily unionized charter school system in the nation. And for the second time in a year, charter teachers threatened to go on strike. That’s certainly not the direction Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel thought they were headed a few years ago.
Employment and Labor
Chicago needs to better enforce labor ordinances, aldermen and advocates say
Lax enforcement of the minimum wage hike highlights the need for a dedicated Office of Labor Standards to ensure workers are getting their due, worker groups say.
Employment and Labor
Chicago’s lax enforcement of minimum wage hike leaves workers in the lurch
Unlike in other cities, no new resources have been dedicated to policing new labor ordinances in Chicago, resulting in toothless oversight and few options for underpaid workers to recoup wages.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Emanuel should move to protect airport workers from exploitation
As a sanctuary city, advocates say Chicago lawmakers should “walk the walk” and ensure Midway and O’Hare employees, many of whom are immigrants and refugees, can make a living wage and get benefits.
Employment and Labor
New bill aims to stop discrimination and exploitation in the temp industry
The legislation could change the nature of temp work in Illinois and provide evidence when agencies shut out black workers in favor of Latinos.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Emanuel’s plan could leave city retirees without health insurance
A City of Chicago health care subsidy for retirees is being phased out at the same time as President-elect Donald Trump seeks to repeal Obamacare.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Low-wage workers prepare to step up pay fight in Trump era
On Tuesday, Fight for 15 supporters plan actions in Chicago and nationwide against “an extremist agenda to move the country to the right.”