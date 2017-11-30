An ideological agenda for more “school choice” seems to be driving the district’s actions rather than what’s needed on the ground.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
The racist roots of the right-wing agenda gripping Illinois
|
Historian Nancy MacLean details how curtailing public education and unions are part of a long-running libertarian movement funded by the Koch network.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
What it’ll take to root out discriminatory property taxes in Cook County
|
Fritz Kaegi is challenging Assessor Joe Berrios over an opaque system found to overtax low-income neighborhoods.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Summer scandals show little has changed in Emanuel’s Chicago
|
Racist emails, patronage, questionable TIF spending, school funding shortfalls, violence and youth joblessness signal how the mayor is failing to move the city forward.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Rauner’s staff shakeup doesn’t bode well for school funding reform
|
In threatening to veto SB1, which would ensure public schools open on more equal financial footing, the governor takes his anti-governing approach to the extreme.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
On $15 minimum wage hike, Rauner should listen to constituents
|
A bill sitting on the governor’s desk would heed the call of Illinois voters, a majority of whom endorsed a minimum wage increase in a 2014 referendum.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Budget war ‘compromises’ don’t address underlying fiscal crisis
|
Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan’s proposals for a property tax freeze and workers’ comp cuts won’t solve the issues that got Illinois into its budget mess in the first place.
Perspectives
The mass incarceration of Japanese Americans offers a lesson for Muslims and allies
|
The Supreme Court upheld targeted internment during World War II, but public opinion is key to delegitimizing its use against Muslims in the Trump era.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Illinois Republicans try to lay low on repealing Obamacare
|
With the GOP threatening health care coverage, especially for Medicaid recipients, activists are demanding answers from local lawmakers who are quietly supporting the bills.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Emanuel refuses to move beyond Chicago’s racist policies
|
The mayor backs a gun law that will send more black people to prison and won’t support a Jefferson Park housing project facing racist opposition.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Bill targets ‘carried interest’ loophole to make finance titans pay fair share
|
Proposed legislation in Illinois and states across the country requires hedge fund and private equity managers to pay income taxes like the rest of us do.