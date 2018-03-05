The sheriff, known as a reformer, is backtracking on measures that have brought Cook County Jail’s population down to record lows by reducing pretrial detention.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Chicago’s pattern of withholding evidence in police misconduct cases keeps getting worse
Despite the mayor’s pledges, the city’s law department continues to face judicial sanctions for failing to turn over evidence in lawsuits over policing.
Black History Month
The women who laid the groundwork for black nationalist movements
History often overlooks the critical contributions of black women activists who shaped pre-civil rights era politics and organizing from Jamaica to Chicago.
Perspectives
The fight to end the HIV epidemic must happen in black neighborhoods
Access to testing, treatment, and research needs to be improved among African-Americans, who are disproportionately impacted by new HIV diagnoses.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Community role in police reform in question amid attorney general race
As Lisa Madigan negotiates a consent decree to enforce changes at the Chicago Police Department, candidates for her position weigh in on whether they think local groups should play a role.
Perspectives
Opioid crisis ‘whitewashed’ to ignore rising black death rate
African Americans in Illinois and other states are disproportionately dying from opioid overdoses. That contradicts the prevailing racial narratives on handling the drug epidemic punitively.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
On Englewood school closing proposals, district still not listening to residents
Chicago Public Schools is ignoring community members’ questions on student safety and potential alternatives, paying lip service to their role in decision-making.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Cook County judge, prosecutors at odds over disgraced cop’s credibility
As more murder cases connected to former detective Reynaldo Guevara get overturned, the state’s attorney’s office still stands by his police work.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Can Janice Jackson be the anti-Forrest Claypool at Chicago Public Schools?
The former educator could bring a different perspective to pressing issues of privatization, special education funding and school closings.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
Where does criminal justice reform stand one year after Kim Foxx elected?
The Cook County state’s attorney has taken steps towards some of her campaign pledges but lags in other key areas.
Perspectives: The Powers That Be
School closing and opening pattern shows Chicago doesn’t have a plan
An ideological agenda for more “school choice” seems to be driving the district’s actions rather than what’s needed on the ground.