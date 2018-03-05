The sheriff, known as a reformer, is backtracking on measures that have brought Cook County Jail’s population down to record lows by reducing pretrial detention.
Can Janice Jackson be the anti-Forrest Claypool at Chicago Public Schools?
The former educator could bring a different perspective to pressing issues of privatization, special education funding and school closings.
Where does criminal justice reform stand one year after Kim Foxx elected?
The Cook County state’s attorney has taken steps towards some of her campaign pledges but lags in other key areas.
School closing and opening pattern shows Chicago doesn’t have a plan
An ideological agenda for more “school choice” seems to be driving the district’s actions rather than what’s needed on the ground.
Harold Washington’s legacy provided touchstones for progressive politics
Washington died not long after winning control of the City Council and re-election. Despite the political challenges he faced, his accomplishments pointed the way toward a more inclusive and fiscally sound Chicago.
Mayor’s taxi industry proposal won’t level the playing field with Uber, Lyft
Mayor Emanuel says his proposed changes to taxicab regulation would help the industry at a time when hundreds of taxi owner-operators face foreclosure on their medallions.
Illinois progressives turn attention to down-ballot races
With the Democratic establishment increasingly catering to moneyed interests, a major progressive group aims to build grassroots leadership through local elections.
Closing South Chicago YMCA continues neighborhood divestment trend
Residents feel shut out of the decision that puts the future of senior housing, youth programs and other services at stake.
Amazon headquarters could make Chicago’s housing crisis worse
The city is overdue for rent stabilization measures that would help stem gentrification and displacement.
Kim Foxx should stop defending disgraced cop and start investigating him
Retired detective Reynaldo Guevara now faces allegations that he ran an extortion scheme in addition to framing Latino men for a series of murders in Chicago.
Subsidizing Amazon won’t pay off for Illinois taxpayers
Public investment in infrastructure and schools would create more jobs than corporate incentives, a new analysis shows.