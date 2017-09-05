The retired police officer fought for fair treatment of black officers and fair policing of black communities.
TCR Talks
Under Trump, Chicago organizers gear up to build coalitions
Local grassroots activists say the presidential election heightens the need to align causes between groups fighting against oppressive economic and social systems.
Employment and Labor
A long fight for employment protections for domestic workers
After decades of being excluded from labor standards, domestic workers in Illinois finally get their own Bill of Rights.
Criminal Justice
Police liability insurance ordinance introduced to Chicago City Council
Ald. Gilbert Villegas is proposing a measure he says would protect taxpayers from bearing some of the excess costs of police misconduct lawsuit settlements.
Race and Culture
‘Dog whistle’ is GOP’s longtime political weapon of choice
Critical race theory scholar Ian Haney-Lopez discusses “strategic racism” in the presidential election.
TCR Talks
Black Lives Matter builds on history of black organizing
Historian Barbara Ransby and organizer Charlene Carruthers of Black Youth Project 100 speak about the evolution of civil rights activism.
TCR Talks
Banking on the black community
African-American financial institutions are a path to neighborhood reinvestment, says Gregg H. Brown of the South Side Community Federal Credit Union.
TCR Talks
The fight for voting rights in Mississippi still resonates
As a staff member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s, Fannie Rushing risked her life to help register African Americans to vote in the South.
TCR Talks
Seeking alternatives to violence in Back of the Yards
Brother Juan Acuña uses a restorative justice approach to help youth reconcile conflict, avoid incarceration and prepare for the future.
TCR Talks
A street ministry that reaches out to youth through graffiti
Chicago native Milton Coronado, 35, is using graffiti to help empower youth who struggle with serious personal and family problems like he did.
TCR Talks
Family’s civil rights legacy inspires South Sider’s work with youth
Ayoka Samuels draws on her early experiences with racism to support youth and increase their chances for academic and personal success.