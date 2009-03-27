College access expert leaves CPS for DC

Greg Darnieder, the longtime head of the CPS Office of College and Careers, left the district this week to become special assistant on college access to Secretary of Education Arne Duncan. While at CPS, Darnieder was credited with establishing a relationship with the National Student Clearinghouse that provided the district with specific information on college enrollment for CPS graduates. He also implemented a pilot program that put college coaches into high schools, with the sole job of boosting college enrollment. Darnieder had recently begun working to retool career and technical education in the district. Before joining CPS, Darnieder was executive director of the Steans Family Foundation and also headed up a youth program in Cabrini-Green called CYCLE. … Monica Rosen, formerly the district’s talent management officer, is now the acting chief of the Office of Principal Preparation and Development. Alicia Haller, the previous interim chief, is no longer with the district.