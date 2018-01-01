Never Miss an Investigation. Become an e-subscriber!

Photo by Yingxu Jane Hao

The Chicago Reporter was founded in 1972 by John A. McDermott to measure Chicago’s progress toward racial equality as the civil rights era ended. As one of America’s most segregated cities, Chicago continues to experience racial and economic inequality. The Chicago Reporter serves a critical role in the city and nation by focusing the power of investigative reporting on issues of inequality that rarely receive thorough and regular examination by mainstream media organizations. Our breaking news investigations cover education and schools, criminal justice, housing and development, income inequality, jobs and labor, and transportation.

Become an e-subscriber to The Chicago Reporter and keep up-to-date with all of our breaking news investigations.