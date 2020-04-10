How is COVID-19 affecting your ZIP code in Illinois?

Federal judge denies mass release at Cook County Jail, named ‘top U.S. hot spot’ for COVID-19 New safety measures have been ordered while advocates insist that medical vulnerabilities are being ignored and many remain locked up only because they can’t afford bail.

Essential workers contract COVID-19 statewide, giving demands a deadly urgency Chicago Amazon and Instacart workers join a wave of strikes around the country pushing for warehouse safety, sick leave and more.