The Illinois Department of Public Health is now publishing counts of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by ZIP code. Look up your ZIP code and explore your area below:
Chicago Reporter (https://www.chicagoreporter.com/how-is-covid-19-affecting-your-zip-code-in-illinois/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=how-is-covid-19-affecting-your-zip-code-in-illinois)
The Illinois Department of Public Health is now publishing counts of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by ZIP code. Look up your ZIP code and explore your area below: