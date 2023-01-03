The Chicago Reporter is pleased to announce the promotion of Hugo Balta to the new role of Executive Editor. Balta started with The Chicago Reporter (TCR) more than one year ago as the Associate Editor and has been a valuable member to the team.

Balta is an award-winning, journalist and newsroom leader with multiple platform and market experience in English and Spanish language media. A lifetime member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), Balta has twice served as the president of the board of directors, and is a member of the organization’s Hall of Fame. He is an adjunct professor at Columbia College Chicago teaching broadcast journalism classes. Balta will report to Nicole Trottie, Publisher, and drive the organization’s purpose to root out social and racial inequalities toward a more just society.

“We had gotten to a point where it became clear that running The Chicago Reporter would require another person dedicated to editorial strategy and oversight – someone with a strong sense of our stakeholders and deep knowledge in investigative journalism. We are fortunate to have someone of Hugo’s caliber step into the Executive Editor role to steer our strategic efforts and continue driving value for the TCR community,” Trottie said.

“Mr. Balta’s passion for racial equity and social justice aligns powerfully with the mission and vision of TCR. We look forward to the ways the rich tradition and legacy of TCR will be deepened under Balta’s editorial leadership and the collective visioning alongside publisher, Nicole Trottie.” Dr. Waltrina Middleton, Executive Director, Community Renewal Society said. “We are pleased to see him ascend to this new role after being a valued member of our team over the past year and a half.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help lead The Chicago Reporter, a trusted news necessity for the community, with an unrelenting mission that is as relevant today as it was when the publication was founded 50 years ago.” Balta said about his promotion.

Balta lives in Chicago’s Galewood neighborhood with his wife, Adriana, and two children Isabella and Esteban.