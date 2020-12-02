Introducing the Winners of the 2020 Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition!

We’re writing you to announce the winners of the 2020 Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. These eleven extraordinary stories reflect the finest work in the narrative audio industry & push the boundaries of audio storytelling forward. New this year: want to experience these winners & get to know each and every producer behind these winning stories today? We’ve created a virtual ~audio~ gallery within the world of Third Place (our digital destination for programming), which will launch tonight at 7 PM CST. Makers can buy a full-access registration here, and appreciators can purchase individual tickets to our first-ever Fest of the Best, a marathon-day of conversation and deconstructed Awards Ceremony celebrating the best that audio has to offer. Stay tuned for Fest of the Best (November 1st) to find out who won what award!
Borders Between Us
Written & produced by Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. and Jay Allison
for Transom.org
Centenarians in Lockdown
Produced by Nellie Gilles, Sarah Kate Kramer and Joe Richman
for Radio Diaries Podcast and NPR
Crosses in the Desert Written by Catalina May and produced by Dennis Maxwell for Las Raras.Diary of a HomeSchooler
Produced by Anayansi Diaz-Cortes, with Sarah Alli-Brown as the diarist,
for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX
Dat Rona
Produced by Dr. Janina Jeff and Sam Riddell
for In Those Genes Podcast Infinities Produced by Boen Wang
for the University of Pittsburgh
How To Remember
Produced by Axel Kacoutié
for Short Cuts from BBC Radio 4
Not This Again
Produced by Allison Behringer with Hannah Harris Green
for Bodies from KCRW
Somebody
Narrated by Shapearl Wells and produced by Alison Flowers and Bill Healy
for Invisible Institute, Topic Studios, The Intercept and
iHeart Radio, in association with TenderfootTV
Songs of Speculation (excerpt) Written & performed by Jillian Walker and co-produced by Jillian Walker & Ben Williams for category-other.com
The Work of Closing a Notorious Jail
Reported by Carolina Hidalgo
for 70 Million