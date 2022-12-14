CHICAGO | Bordering the Chicago River on the Lower West Side is Pilsen, a neighborhood rich in Latino culture and decorated with dozens of ornate murals and as many award-winning restaurants.

One of the many Mexican-inspired eateries is “5 Rabanitos” in the historic district’s West 18th Street. It’s there that Alfonso Sotelo, the first part of the story of two brothers, immigrants achieving their “American dream,” begins.

At the Pilsen restaurant, you will find Alfonso plating his favorite dish, Puerco Al Rancho: slow-roasted pork with Mole Estilo Guerrero, Mexican rice, and green beans. A few minutes south, you will find brother Jaime Sotelo doing similarly at “Chile Toreado” in McKinley Park.

Puerco Al Rancho (Photo Courtesy: 5 Rabanitos)

Both men honor the cuisine that they grew up with in Mexico by offering hand-made and hand-pressed tortillas to regional dishes like tlayudas from Oaxaca.

The Sotelo brothers are two of the 1.7 million immigrants who call Chicago home. Many, like the Sotelo’s small businesses, keep “Main Street” vibrant, regardless of the economy, including when COVID-19 basically shut down the City.

Alfonso Sotelo (Photo by Citlalli Magali Sotelo)

Jaime Sotelo (Photo by Citlalli Magali Sotelo)

A mixed bag for restaurants struggling to adapt

The 2023 “State of Restaurants” Report released this week by TouchBistro reveals that restaurant sales in the U.S., on average, have recovered to approximately 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

“We have seen 4,700 new businesses get new licenses since the beginning of … the pandemic,” said Isabel Velez-Diez, in an interview with WTTW’s Latino Voices. “We’ve also seen the license renewal stay at the same percentage as it was pre-pandemic. So we are very hopeful, optimistic that things are looking up and things are getting slowly but surely back to normal,” said the director of economic recovery at the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Still, inflation has been squeezing small businesses that made gains from the economic strain caused by the pandemic.

“I think one of the things that we’re seeing right now is the cost of rent, utilities, payroll, it’s going to continue going up, and we’re looking at different types of businesses that are creating different business models that have adapted since the pandemic,” Pilsen Chamber of Commerce secretary Jackson Flores said.

Inflation has especially hit hard the restaurant industry. In August, the cost for consumers to purchase food away from home rose by 8.3 percent compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report by Modern Restaurant Management. Additionally, menu prices at casual dining establishments rose by an average of 9 percent year over year from 2021. This inflation at the customer–facing end of the restaurant business has primarily been driven by rapidly increasing operating costs – by as much as 11.7 percent. Worse, inflation isn’t forecast to ease until late next year. It is predicted to fall to 3-to-4 percent by the end of 2023, according to economic projections by Kiplinger.

The U.S. Small Business Administration hopes more financial aid for restaurants nationwide will ease some of the burdens they’re experiencing. “It is $83 million. That is what the department … said they would release; we were pushing for $180 million,” said Sam Toia of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “But every little bit helps right now.”

The money will come from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which will use its remaining $83 million of COVID-19 relief money to help small restaurants with under 20 locations.

That’s good news for the Sotelo Brothers, one of 80,000 Latino business owners in Chicago.

Story by Citlalli Magali Sotelo, Columbia College Chicago

Citlalli Magali Sotelo is Mexican-American and a first-generation college student. She is currently a junior at Columbia College Chicago and aspires to be a bilingual or trilingual journalist.

The Chicago Reporter invests resources in nurturing the future of journalism and, in meeting that commitment, collaborates with Columbia College Chicago to provide students with mentoring and real work experiences.

Cover Photo courtesy of Chile Toreado