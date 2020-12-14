The Chicago Reporter Welcomes New Interim Editor and Publisher

Dear Readers,

The Chicago Reporter is an historic publication founded on the heels of the Civil Rights movement that does critical investigative reporting on issues of inequality with a depth of coverage not often found in traditional news media.

The Community Renewal Society is unrelenting in its commitment to supporting the independent, in-depth work of the Chicago Reporter, and with that we are happy to share with you that Glenn Reedus will be leading the Chicago Reporter as Interim Editor and Publisher.

Glenn’s experience and his profound respect for the mission of the Reporter make him ideal to lead the paper during this unprecedented time in our nation’s history.

A little about Glenn: He comes to the Reporter with decades of experience as a journalist, with deep roots as a reporter at The Chicago Defender, Ebony Magazine, and the Chicago Crusader covering Black and Brown neighborhoods and issues like police brutality, poverty and politics. He has served as Executive Editor of the Chicago Defender and Managing Editor-Writer for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper from 2010-2014.

He’s is currently the Publisher/Founder of DePriest Voters Chronicles and Beyond, providing coverage and analysis about politics, government and civic engagement in the 17 primarily African-American wards in Chicago.

Local independent, investigative journalism is critical during this era of uprisings, COVID-19, and increased racial and economic segregation. So, please keep checking back as the Reporter continues to bring you this vital, important work.