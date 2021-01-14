Welcome Back!

We are happy and excited to announce that The Chicago Reporter is resuming publishing. We are returning with even more resolve and intent to deliver penetrating, memorable, and intelligent reporting—the kind that made you a fan of TCR in the beginning. Equally important is that we want to bring you news and perspectives that are critical to you. That is why I invite you to share your ideas and thoughts about our work. You can do that by emailing me at greedus@chicagoreporter.com. I look forward to hearing from you.

Thank you,

Glenn Reedus – Interim Editor and Publisher