In mid-July, Chicago Public Schools released a first look at what it is proposing for the fall. The short version? Most students will do a mix of in-person and remote learning, but the details depend on a student’s grade level and learning situation. This tool, presented in collaboration with WBEZ, lets you zoom in on an easy-to-read summary of what we know about the different scenarios. (You can read CPS’ full plan here.)
CPS has created a survey and will be hosting a series of virtual community meetings to get feedback beginning July 27. It intends to release a finalized plan in the first week of August and to make a final decision about in-person instruction in late August. We’ll be updating this tool as more details become available.
Coronavirus
What is Chicago Public Schools’ reopening plan? Here’s a simple breakdown
Most students will do a mix of in-person and remote learning, but the details depend on a student’s grade level and learning situation. CPS is looking for feedback on its proposal and this tool lets you zoom in on each of the different scenarios.
|
Paula Friedrich, Manuel Martinez / WBEZ
In mid-July, Chicago Public Schools released a first look at what it is proposing for the fall. The short version? Most students will do a mix of in-person and remote learning, but the details depend on a student’s grade level and learning situation. This tool, presented in collaboration with WBEZ, lets you zoom in on an easy-to-read summary of what we know about the different scenarios. (You can read CPS’ full plan here.)