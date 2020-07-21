What is Chicago Public Schools’ reopening plan? Here’s a simple breakdown

In mid-July, Chicago Public Schools released a first look at what it is proposing for the fall. The short version? Most students will do a mix of in-person and remote learning, but the details depend on a student’s grade level and learning situation. This tool, presented in collaboration with WBEZ, lets you zoom in on an easy-to-read summary of what we know about the different scenarios. (You can read CPS’ full plan here.)



CPS has created a survey and will be hosting a series of virtual community meetings to get feedback beginning July 27. It intends to release a finalized plan in the first week of August and to make a final decision about in-person instruction in late August. We’ll be updating this tool as more details become available.

Do you have more questions about Chicago Public Schools’ reopening plan? Let us know in the comments section below or by emailing: tcr@chicagoreporter.com.