Here are the 238 candidates running in Chicago’s 2019 municipal elections

The final ballots are not yet set, but so far there are 238 candidates running for office in Chicago’s municipal elections. That includes 27 candidates for the three citywide offices (mayor, clerk and treasurer) and 211 candidates for the 50 City Council seats.

But a lot could change between now and election day, Feb. 26, 2019. More than half the candidates have to overcome petition challenges, a common tool in Illinois for kicking one’s opponents off the ballot. A petition can be challenged for discrepancies ranging from mis-numbering pages or putting staples in the wrong place to claims of outright fraudulent signatures. Petition hearings will take place throughout the coming weeks, after which the city’s board of elections will certify the final list of candidates.

The race for mayor is the most crowded, with 21 candidates running to replace Rahm Emanuel. But 12 of them have to overcome petition challenges to stay in the race.

Among the races for City Council, the most crowded is the open race for the 20th ward, where indicted Ald. Willie Cochran is not running for re-election. Twenty-one candidates have filed to fill his seat. Nine candidates are running in the open 47th ward race, vacated by Ameya Pawar, who is running for city treasurer.

Forty-four of the city’s 50 aldermen are running for re-election, and four of them are unopposed. The rest of them have challengers (at least for now). You can see the full list of challenges here. The average aldermanic race has four candidates.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2019 elections. Have questions about the candidates or the issues? Tell us here.

And don’t forget to register vote! You can check if you’re already registered here. If you’re not, online registration is open until February 10, 2019. Or you can register in person at your polling place throughout early voting or on election day.

Office Candidate Challenged? Incumbent? Mayor Jerry Joyce Mayor Paul Vallas Mayor Willie L. Wilson Mayor Toni Preckwinkle Mayor Catherine Brown D'Tycoon Yes Mayor Conrien Hykes Clark Yes Mayor William M. Daley Yes Mayor Garry McCarthy Yes Mayor Dorothy A. Brown Cook Yes Mayor Gery Chico Mayor Sandra L. Mallory Mayor Susana A. Mendoza Yes Mayor Amara Enyia Mayor Richard Mayers Yes Mayor Roger L. Washington Yes Mayor La Shawn K. Ford Yes Mayor Neal Sáles-Griffin Yes Mayor Lori Lightfoot Yes Mayor Robert "Bob" Fioretti Mayor Ja'Mal Green Yes Mayor John Kenneth Kozlar City Clerk Anna M. Valencia Yes Yes City Clerk Patricia Horton Yes City Clerk Elizabeth "Betty" Arias-Ibarra Yes City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin Yes City Treasurer Ameya Pawar Yes City Treasurer Peter Gariepy Yes Alderman 1st Ward Proco "Joe" Moreno Yes Alderman 1st Ward Daniel La Spata Yes Alderman 1st Ward Justin Tucker Yes Alderman 1st Ward Trevor Joseph Grant Yes Alderman 2nd Ward Brian Hopkins Yes Alderman 3rd Ward Patricia "Pat" Dowell Yes Alderman 3rd Ward Alexandria Willis Alderman 3rd Ward Lealan M. Jones Yes Alderman 3rd Ward Andre S. Love Yes Alderman 3rd Ward Darva Watkins Yes Alderman 4th Ward Sophia King Yes Alderman 4th Ward Ebony D. Lucas Yes Alderman 5th Ward Leslie A. Hairston Yes Alderman 5th Ward William Calloway Alderman 5th Ward Shelly Quiles Yes Alderman 5th Ward Gabriel Piemonte Yes Alderman 6th Ward Roderick T. Sawyer Yes Alderman 6th Ward Richard A. Wooten Alderman 6th Ward Deborah A. Foster-Bonner Alderman 7th Ward Gregory I. Mitchell Yes Alderman 7th Ward Charles Kyle Yes Alderman 7th Ward Kim Curtis Yes Alderman 7th Ward Flora "Flo" Digby Yes Alderman 7th Ward Clarence Davidson Yes Alderman 7th Ward Jedidiah L. Brown Yes Alderman 7th Ward Sharon "Sy" Lewis Yes Alderman 8th Ward Michelle A. Harris Yes Alderman 8th Ward Jewel R. Easterling-Smith Yes Alderman 8th Ward Linda Hudson Yes Alderman 8th Ward Sherri Bolling Yes Alderman 8th Ward Faheem Shabazz Yes Alderman 8th Ward Dionte Lawrence Yes Alderman 8th Ward Harold Bailey Yes Alderman 9th Ward Anthony A. Beale Yes Alderman 9th Ward Cleopatra Watson Alderman 9th Ward Marcia Brown-Williams Yes Alderman 9th Ward Paul Collins Yes Alderman 9th Ward Essie Hall Yes Alderman 9th Ward Rachel Williams Yes Alderman 10th Ward Susan Sadlowski Garza Yes Alderman 10th Ward Robert "Bobby" Loncar Alderman 10th Ward Yessenia Carreón Yes Alderman 11th Ward Patrick Daley Thompson Yes Alderman 11th Ward David Mihalyfy Alderman 12th Ward George Cardenas Yes Alderman 12th Ward Samuel Alcantar Yes Alderman 12th Ward Francisco Nunez Sr Yes Alderman 12th Ward Pete Demay Yes Alderman 12th Ward Martha Yerania Rangel Yes Alderman 12th Ward Jose Rico Yes Alderman 13th Ward Marty Quinn Yes Alderman 13th Ward David J. Krupa Yes Alderman 14th Ward Jose Torrez Alderman 14th Ward Edward M. Burke Yes Alderman 14th Ward Jaime Guzman Alderman 14th Ward Irene Corral Yes Alderman 14th Ward Tanya G. Patino Yes Alderman 15th Ward Joseph G. Williams Yes Alderman 15th Ward Joel Riojas Yes Alderman 15th Ward Rafael "Rafa" Yanez Yes Alderman 15th Ward Raymond A. Lopez Yes Alderman 15th Ward Berto Aguayo Yes Alderman 15th Ward Deborah Lane Yes Alderman 15th Ward Otis Davis, Jr. Yes Alderman 16th Ward Stephanie D. Coleman Alderman 16th Ward Latasha M. Sanders Yes Alderman 16th Ward Kenny C. Doss Ii Yes Alderman 16th Ward Toni L. Foulkes Yes Yes Alderman 16th Ward Jeffrey L. Lewis Yes Alderman 16th Ward Eddie Johnson III Yes Alderman 17th Ward David H. Moore Yes Alderman 17th Ward Raynetta Greenleaf Yes Alderman 18th Ward Chuks Onyezia Alderman 18th Ward Derrick G. Curtis Yes Alderman 19th Ward Matthew J. O'Shea Yes Alderman 19th Ward David A. Dewar Alderman 20th Ward Jeanette B Taylor Yes Alderman 20th Ward Nicole J. Johnson Yes Alderman 20th Ward Maya Hodari Yes Alderman 20th Ward Kimetha Hill Yes Alderman 20th Ward Charles Hilliard Yes Alderman 20th Ward Clifton Pierce Yes Alderman 20th Ward Sheila R. Scott Yes Alderman 20th Ward Jennifer O. Maddox Yes Alderman 20th Ward Cassius L. Rudolph Yes Alderman 20th Ward Andre Smith Alderman 20th Ward Dernard D. Newell Yes Alderman 20th Ward Quandra V. Speights Yes Alderman 20th Ward Kevin M. Bailey Alderman 20th Ward Anthony Driver, Jr. Yes Alderman 20th Ward Matthew Johnson Yes Alderman 21st Ward Howard B. Brookins, Jr. Yes Yes Alderman 21st Ward Julius Modeliste Yes Alderman 21st Ward Marvin McNeil Yes Alderman 21st Ward Patricia A. Foster Yes Alderman 21st Ward Joseph C. Ziegler, Jr. Yes Alderman 22nd Ward Michael D. Rodriguez Alderman 22nd Ward Lisette "Liz" Lopez Alderman 22nd Ward Richard Juarez Alderman 22nd Ward Neftalie Gonzalez Alderman 23rd Ward Silvana Tabares Yes Alderman 23rd Ward Paulino R. Villarreal, Jr. Alderman 23rd Ward Charles M. Hughes Yes Alderman 23rd Ward Betsy Jovan Watkins Yes Alderman 24th Ward Creative Scott Yes Alderman 24th Ward Michael Scott, Jr. Yes Yes Alderman 24th Ward Toriano A. Sanzone Yes Alderman 24th Ward Edward Ward Yes Alderman 24th Ward Larry G. Nelson Yes Alderman 24th Ward (Pat) Patricia Marshall Yes Alderman 24th Ward Traci "Treasure" Johnson Yes Alderman 25th Ward Hilario Dominguez Alderman 25th Ward Alexander "Alex" Acevedo Alderman 25th Ward Troy Antonio Hernandez Alderman 25th Ward Byron Sigcho-Lopez Yes Alderman 25th Ward Aida Flores Alderman 26th Ward Theresa Siaw Yes Alderman 26th Ward Roberto Maldonado Yes Alderman 26th Ward David Herrera Yes Alderman 26th Ward Angee Gonzalez Yes Alderman 26th Ward Mirko "Limo Mike Z." Zaplatic Jr. Yes Alderman 27th Ward Walter Burnett, Jr. Yes Alderman 27th Ward Cynthia D. Bednarz Yes Alderman 28th Ward Miguel Bautista Yes Alderman 28th Ward Jason C. Ervin Yes Alderman 28th Ward Jasmine Jackson Yes Alderman 28th Ward Theresa Rayford Yes Alderman 28th Ward Beverly Miles Yes Alderman 28th Ward Justina L. Winfrey Yes Alderman 29th Ward Dwayne Truss Yes Alderman 29th Ward Chris Taliaferro Yes Yes Alderman 29th Ward Gayinga Washington Yes Alderman 29th Ward Zerlina A. Smith Yes Alderman 30th Ward Jessica W. Gutierrez Alderman 30th Ward Ariel E. Reboyras Yes Alderman 30th Ward Edgar "Edek" Esparza Alderman 31st Ward Colin Bird-Martinez Alderman 31st Ward Milagros "Milly" Santiago Yes Alderman 31st Ward Felix Cardona Jr. Alderman 31st Ward Renné "Tex" Chavez Yes Alderman 32nd Ward Scott Waguespack Yes Alderman 33rd Ward Katie Sieracki Alderman 33rd Ward Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez Alderman 33rd Ward Deborah L. Mell Yes Alderman 33rd Ward Joel Zawko Yes Alderman 34th Ward Carrie M. Austin Yes Alderman 34th Ward Preston Brown Jr Alderman 35th Ward Amanda Yu Dieterich Alderman 35th Ward Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Yes Alderman 35th Ward Walter Zarnecki Yes Alderman 35th Ward Mayra Gonzalez Yes Alderman 36th Ward Gilbert Villegas Yes Alderman 37th Ward Emma M. Mitts Yes Alderman 37th Ward Tara Stamps Yes Alderman 37th Ward Otis Percy Yes Alderman 37th Ward Deondre Rutues Yes Alderman 38th Ward Nicholas Sposato Yes Alderman 38th Ward Ralph Pawlikowski Yes Alderman 39th Ward Robert Murphy Alderman 39th Ward Samantha "Sam" Nugent Alderman 39th Ward Jeffrey S. La Porte Alderman 39th Ward Casey Smagala Alderman 39th Ward Joe Duplechin Alderman 40th Ward Ugo Okere Alderman 40th Ward Dianne Daleiden Alderman 40th Ward André Vasquez Alderman 40th Ward Patrick J. O'Connor Yes Alderman 40th Ward Maggie O'Keefe Alderman 41st Ward Tim Heneghan Alderman 41st Ward Anthony V. Napolitano Yes Alderman 42nd Ward Brendan Reilly Yes Alderman 43rd Ward Derek Lindblom Alderman 43rd Ward Michele Smith Yes Alderman 43rd Ward Leslie Fox Alderman 43rd Ward Jacob Ringer Alderman 43rd Ward Matthew Roney Yes Alderman 43rd Ward Steven McClellan Yes Alderman 43rd Ward Rebecca Janowitz Yes Alderman 44th Ward Patrick Shine Yes Alderman 44th Ward Tom Tunney Yes Alderman 44th Ward Austin Baidas Yes Alderman 44th Ward Elizabeth Shydlowski Yes Alderman 45th Ward Marilyn Morales Alderman 45th Ward John S. Arena Yes Yes Alderman 45th Ward James "Jim" Gardiner Alderman 45th Ward Robert A. Bank Alderman 46th Ward Marianne Lalonde Alderman 46th Ward Erika Wozniak Francis Alderman 46th Ward Justin Kreindler Yes Alderman 46th Ward James Cappleman Yes Alderman 46th Ward Angela Clay Yes Alderman 46th Ward Jon-Robert McDowell Yes Alderman 47th Ward Eileen Dordek Alderman 47th Ward Angela "Angie" Maloney Alderman 47th Ward Heather Way Kitzes Alderman 47th Ward Michael A. Negron Alderman 47th Ward Matt Martin Alderman 47th Ward Gus Katsafaros Alderman 47th Ward Thomas M. Schwartzers Alderman 47th Ward Kimball Ladien Alderman 47th Ward Jeff Jenkins Alderman 48th Ward Harry Osterman Yes Alderman 48th Ward David Earl Williams III Alderman 49th Ward Joe Moore Yes Alderman 49th Ward Maria Hadden Alderman 49th Ward Nathan Benjamin Myers Yes Alderman 49th Ward Bill Morton Yes Alderman 50th Ward Debra L. Silverstein Yes Alderman 50th Ward Andrew D Rowlas Alderman 50th Ward Zehra Quadri Yes Alderman 50th Ward Majid Mustafa Yes

Download the data.