Here are the 238 candidates running in Chicago’s 2019 municipal elections

The final ballots are not yet set, but so far there are 238 candidates running for office in Chicago’s municipal elections. That includes 27 candidates for the three citywide offices (mayor, clerk and treasurer) and 211 candidates for the 50 City Council seats.
But a lot could change between now and election day, Feb. 26, 2019. More than half the candidates have to overcome petition challenges, a common tool in Illinois for kicking one’s opponents off the ballot. A petition can be challenged for discrepancies ranging from mis-numbering pages or putting staples in the wrong place to claims of outright fraudulent signatures. Petition hearings will take place throughout the coming weeks, after which the city’s board of elections will certify the final list of candidates.
The race for mayor is the most crowded, with 21 candidates running to replace Rahm Emanuel. But 12 of them have to overcome petition challenges to stay in the race.
Among the races for City Council, the most crowded is the open race for the 20th ward, where indicted Ald. Willie Cochran is not running for re-election. Twenty-one candidates have filed to fill his seat. Nine candidates are running in the open 47th ward race, vacated by Ameya Pawar, who is running for city treasurer.
Forty-four of the city’s 50 aldermen are running for re-election, and four of them are unopposed. The rest of them have challengers (at least for now). You can see the full list of challenges here. The average aldermanic race has four candidates.
Stay tuned for more information on the 2019 elections. Have questions about the candidates or the issues? Tell us here.
And don’t forget to register vote! You can check if you’re already registered here. If you’re not, online registration is open until February 10, 2019. Or you can register in person at your polling place throughout early voting or on election day.
|Office
|Candidate
|Challenged?
|Incumbent?
|Mayor
|Jerry Joyce
|Mayor
|Paul Vallas
|Mayor
|Willie L. Wilson
|Mayor
|Toni Preckwinkle
|Mayor
|Catherine Brown D'Tycoon
|Yes
|Mayor
|Conrien Hykes Clark
|Yes
|Mayor
|William M. Daley
|Yes
|Mayor
|Garry McCarthy
|Yes
|Mayor
|Dorothy A. Brown Cook
|Yes
|Mayor
|Gery Chico
|Mayor
|Sandra L. Mallory
|Mayor
|Susana A. Mendoza
|Yes
|Mayor
|Amara Enyia
|Mayor
|Richard Mayers
|Yes
|Mayor
|Roger L. Washington
|Yes
|Mayor
|La Shawn K. Ford
|Yes
|Mayor
|Neal Sáles-Griffin
|Yes
|Mayor
|Lori Lightfoot
|Yes
|Mayor
|Robert "Bob" Fioretti
|Mayor
|Ja'Mal Green
|Yes
|Mayor
|John Kenneth Kozlar
|City Clerk
|Anna M. Valencia
|Yes
|Yes
|City Clerk
|Patricia Horton
|Yes
|City Clerk
|Elizabeth "Betty" Arias-Ibarra
|Yes
|City Treasurer
|Melissa Conyears-Ervin
|Yes
|City Treasurer
|Ameya Pawar
|Yes
|City Treasurer
|Peter Gariepy
|Yes
|Alderman 1st Ward
|Proco "Joe" Moreno
|Yes
|Alderman 1st Ward
|Daniel La Spata
|Yes
|Alderman 1st Ward
|Justin Tucker
|Yes
|Alderman 1st Ward
|Trevor Joseph Grant
|Yes
|Alderman 2nd Ward
|Brian Hopkins
|Yes
|Alderman 3rd Ward
|Patricia "Pat" Dowell
|Yes
|Alderman 3rd Ward
|Alexandria Willis
|Alderman 3rd Ward
|Lealan M. Jones
|Yes
|Alderman 3rd Ward
|Andre S. Love
|Yes
|Alderman 3rd Ward
|Darva Watkins
|Yes
|Alderman 4th Ward
|Sophia King
|Yes
|Alderman 4th Ward
|Ebony D. Lucas
|Yes
|Alderman 5th Ward
|Leslie A. Hairston
|Yes
|Alderman 5th Ward
|William Calloway
|Alderman 5th Ward
|Shelly Quiles
|Yes
|Alderman 5th Ward
|Gabriel Piemonte
|Yes
|Alderman 6th Ward
|Roderick T. Sawyer
|Yes
|Alderman 6th Ward
|Richard A. Wooten
|Alderman 6th Ward
|Deborah A. Foster-Bonner
|Alderman 7th Ward
|Gregory I. Mitchell
|Yes
|Alderman 7th Ward
|Charles Kyle
|Yes
|Alderman 7th Ward
|Kim Curtis
|Yes
|Alderman 7th Ward
|Flora "Flo" Digby
|Yes
|Alderman 7th Ward
|Clarence Davidson
|Yes
|Alderman 7th Ward
|Jedidiah L. Brown
|Yes
|Alderman 7th Ward
|Sharon "Sy" Lewis
|Yes
|Alderman 8th Ward
|Michelle A. Harris
|Yes
|Alderman 8th Ward
|Jewel R. Easterling-Smith
|Yes
|Alderman 8th Ward
|Linda Hudson
|Yes
|Alderman 8th Ward
|Sherri Bolling
|Yes
|Alderman 8th Ward
|Faheem Shabazz
|Yes
|Alderman 8th Ward
|Dionte Lawrence
|Yes
|Alderman 8th Ward
|Harold Bailey
|Yes
|Alderman 9th Ward
|Anthony A. Beale
|Yes
|Alderman 9th Ward
|Cleopatra Watson
|Alderman 9th Ward
|Marcia Brown-Williams
|Yes
|Alderman 9th Ward
|Paul Collins
|Yes
|Alderman 9th Ward
|Essie Hall
|Yes
|Alderman 9th Ward
|Rachel Williams
|Yes
|Alderman 10th Ward
|Susan Sadlowski Garza
|Yes
|Alderman 10th Ward
|Robert "Bobby" Loncar
|Alderman 10th Ward
|Yessenia Carreón
|Yes
|Alderman 11th Ward
|Patrick Daley Thompson
|Yes
|Alderman 11th Ward
|David Mihalyfy
|Alderman 12th Ward
|George Cardenas
|Yes
|Alderman 12th Ward
|Samuel Alcantar
|Yes
|Alderman 12th Ward
|Francisco Nunez Sr
|Yes
|Alderman 12th Ward
|Pete Demay
|Yes
|Alderman 12th Ward
|Martha Yerania Rangel
|Yes
|Alderman 12th Ward
|Jose Rico
|Yes
|Alderman 13th Ward
|Marty Quinn
|Yes
|Alderman 13th Ward
|David J. Krupa
|Yes
|Alderman 14th Ward
|Jose Torrez
|Alderman 14th Ward
|Edward M. Burke
|Yes
|Alderman 14th Ward
|Jaime Guzman
|Alderman 14th Ward
|Irene Corral
|Yes
|Alderman 14th Ward
|Tanya G. Patino
|Yes
|Alderman 15th Ward
|Joseph G. Williams
|Yes
|Alderman 15th Ward
|Joel Riojas
|Yes
|Alderman 15th Ward
|Rafael "Rafa" Yanez
|Yes
|Alderman 15th Ward
|Raymond A. Lopez
|Yes
|Alderman 15th Ward
|Berto Aguayo
|Yes
|Alderman 15th Ward
|Deborah Lane
|Yes
|Alderman 15th Ward
|Otis Davis, Jr.
|Yes
|Alderman 16th Ward
|Stephanie D. Coleman
|Alderman 16th Ward
|Latasha M. Sanders
|Yes
|Alderman 16th Ward
|Kenny C. Doss Ii
|Yes
|Alderman 16th Ward
|Toni L. Foulkes
|Yes
|Yes
|Alderman 16th Ward
|Jeffrey L. Lewis
|Yes
|Alderman 16th Ward
|Eddie Johnson III
|Yes
|Alderman 17th Ward
|David H. Moore
|Yes
|Alderman 17th Ward
|Raynetta Greenleaf
|Yes
|Alderman 18th Ward
|Chuks Onyezia
|Alderman 18th Ward
|Derrick G. Curtis
|Yes
|Alderman 19th Ward
|Matthew J. O'Shea
|Yes
|Alderman 19th Ward
|David A. Dewar
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Jeanette B Taylor
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Nicole J. Johnson
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Maya Hodari
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Kimetha Hill
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Charles Hilliard
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Clifton Pierce
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Sheila R. Scott
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Jennifer O. Maddox
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Cassius L. Rudolph
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Andre Smith
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Dernard D. Newell
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Quandra V. Speights
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Kevin M. Bailey
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Anthony Driver, Jr.
|Yes
|Alderman 20th Ward
|Matthew Johnson
|Yes
|Alderman 21st Ward
|Howard B. Brookins, Jr.
|Yes
|Yes
|Alderman 21st Ward
|Julius Modeliste
|Yes
|Alderman 21st Ward
|Marvin McNeil
|Yes
|Alderman 21st Ward
|Patricia A. Foster
|Yes
|Alderman 21st Ward
|Joseph C. Ziegler, Jr.
|Yes
|Alderman 22nd Ward
|Michael D. Rodriguez
|Alderman 22nd Ward
|Lisette "Liz" Lopez
|Alderman 22nd Ward
|Richard Juarez
|Alderman 22nd Ward
|Neftalie Gonzalez
|Alderman 23rd Ward
|Silvana Tabares
|Yes
|Alderman 23rd Ward
|Paulino R. Villarreal, Jr.
|Alderman 23rd Ward
|Charles M. Hughes
|Yes
|Alderman 23rd Ward
|Betsy Jovan Watkins
|Yes
|Alderman 24th Ward
|Creative Scott
|Yes
|Alderman 24th Ward
|Michael Scott, Jr.
|Yes
|Yes
|Alderman 24th Ward
|Toriano A. Sanzone
|Yes
|Alderman 24th Ward
|Edward Ward
|Yes
|Alderman 24th Ward
|Larry G. Nelson
|Yes
|Alderman 24th Ward
|(Pat) Patricia Marshall
|Yes
|Alderman 24th Ward
|Traci "Treasure" Johnson
|Yes
|Alderman 25th Ward
|Hilario Dominguez
|Alderman 25th Ward
|Alexander "Alex" Acevedo
|Alderman 25th Ward
|Troy Antonio Hernandez
|Alderman 25th Ward
|Byron Sigcho-Lopez
|Yes
|Alderman 25th Ward
|Aida Flores
|Alderman 26th Ward
|Theresa Siaw
|Yes
|Alderman 26th Ward
|Roberto Maldonado
|Yes
|Alderman 26th Ward
|David Herrera
|Yes
|Alderman 26th Ward
|Angee Gonzalez
|Yes
|Alderman 26th Ward
|Mirko "Limo Mike Z." Zaplatic Jr.
|Yes
|Alderman 27th Ward
|Walter Burnett, Jr.
|Yes
|Alderman 27th Ward
|Cynthia D. Bednarz
|Yes
|Alderman 28th Ward
|Miguel Bautista
|Yes
|Alderman 28th Ward
|Jason C. Ervin
|Yes
|Alderman 28th Ward
|Jasmine Jackson
|Yes
|Alderman 28th Ward
|Theresa Rayford
|Yes
|Alderman 28th Ward
|Beverly Miles
|Yes
|Alderman 28th Ward
|Justina L. Winfrey
|Yes
|Alderman 29th Ward
|Dwayne Truss
|Yes
|Alderman 29th Ward
|Chris Taliaferro
|Yes
|Yes
|Alderman 29th Ward
|Gayinga Washington
|Yes
|Alderman 29th Ward
|Zerlina A. Smith
|Yes
|Alderman 30th Ward
|Jessica W. Gutierrez
|Alderman 30th Ward
|Ariel E. Reboyras
|Yes
|Alderman 30th Ward
|Edgar "Edek" Esparza
|Alderman 31st Ward
|Colin Bird-Martinez
|Alderman 31st Ward
|Milagros "Milly" Santiago
|Yes
|Alderman 31st Ward
|Felix Cardona Jr.
|Alderman 31st Ward
|Renné "Tex" Chavez
|Yes
|Alderman 32nd Ward
|Scott Waguespack
|Yes
|Alderman 33rd Ward
|Katie Sieracki
|Alderman 33rd Ward
|Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez
|Alderman 33rd Ward
|Deborah L. Mell
|Yes
|Alderman 33rd Ward
|Joel Zawko
|Yes
|Alderman 34th Ward
|Carrie M. Austin
|Yes
|Alderman 34th Ward
|Preston Brown Jr
|Alderman 35th Ward
|Amanda Yu Dieterich
|Alderman 35th Ward
|Carlos Ramirez-Rosa
|Yes
|Alderman 35th Ward
|Walter Zarnecki
|Yes
|Alderman 35th Ward
|Mayra Gonzalez
|Yes
|Alderman 36th Ward
|Gilbert Villegas
|Yes
|Alderman 37th Ward
|Emma M. Mitts
|Yes
|Alderman 37th Ward
|Tara Stamps
|Yes
|Alderman 37th Ward
|Otis Percy
|Yes
|Alderman 37th Ward
|Deondre Rutues
|Yes
|Alderman 38th Ward
|Nicholas Sposato
|Yes
|Alderman 38th Ward
|Ralph Pawlikowski
|Yes
|Alderman 39th Ward
|Robert Murphy
|Alderman 39th Ward
|Samantha "Sam" Nugent
|Alderman 39th Ward
|Jeffrey S. La Porte
|Alderman 39th Ward
|Casey Smagala
|Alderman 39th Ward
|Joe Duplechin
|Alderman 40th Ward
|Ugo Okere
|Alderman 40th Ward
|Dianne Daleiden
|Alderman 40th Ward
|André Vasquez
|Alderman 40th Ward
|Patrick J. O'Connor
|Yes
|Alderman 40th Ward
|Maggie O'Keefe
|Alderman 41st Ward
|Tim Heneghan
|Alderman 41st Ward
|Anthony V. Napolitano
|Yes
|Alderman 42nd Ward
|Brendan Reilly
|Yes
|Alderman 43rd Ward
|Derek Lindblom
|Alderman 43rd Ward
|Michele Smith
|Yes
|Alderman 43rd Ward
|Leslie Fox
|Alderman 43rd Ward
|Jacob Ringer
|Alderman 43rd Ward
|Matthew Roney
|Yes
|Alderman 43rd Ward
|Steven McClellan
|Yes
|Alderman 43rd Ward
|Rebecca Janowitz
|Yes
|Alderman 44th Ward
|Patrick Shine
|Yes
|Alderman 44th Ward
|Tom Tunney
|Yes
|Alderman 44th Ward
|Austin Baidas
|Yes
|Alderman 44th Ward
|Elizabeth Shydlowski
|Yes
|Alderman 45th Ward
|Marilyn Morales
|Alderman 45th Ward
|John S. Arena
|Yes
|Yes
|Alderman 45th Ward
|James "Jim" Gardiner
|Alderman 45th Ward
|Robert A. Bank
|Alderman 46th Ward
|Marianne Lalonde
|Alderman 46th Ward
|Erika Wozniak Francis
|Alderman 46th Ward
|Justin Kreindler
|Yes
|Alderman 46th Ward
|James Cappleman
|Yes
|Alderman 46th Ward
|Angela Clay
|Yes
|Alderman 46th Ward
|Jon-Robert McDowell
|Yes
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Eileen Dordek
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Angela "Angie" Maloney
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Heather Way Kitzes
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Michael A. Negron
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Matt Martin
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Gus Katsafaros
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Thomas M. Schwartzers
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Kimball Ladien
|Alderman 47th Ward
|Jeff Jenkins
|Alderman 48th Ward
|Harry Osterman
|Yes
|Alderman 48th Ward
|David Earl Williams III
|Alderman 49th Ward
|Joe Moore
|Yes
|Alderman 49th Ward
|Maria Hadden
|Alderman 49th Ward
|Nathan Benjamin Myers
|Yes
|Alderman 49th Ward
|Bill Morton
|Yes
|Alderman 50th Ward
|Debra L. Silverstein
|Yes
|Alderman 50th Ward
|Andrew D Rowlas
|Alderman 50th Ward
|Zehra Quadri
|Yes
|Alderman 50th Ward
|Majid Mustafa
|Yes