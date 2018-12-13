Government and Politics

Here are the 238 candidates running in Chicago’s 2019 municipal elections

The final ballots are not yet set, but so far there are 238 candidates running for office in Chicago’s municipal elections. That includes 27 candidates for the three citywide offices (mayor, clerk and treasurer) and 211 candidates for the 50 City Council seats.

But a lot could change between now and election day, Feb. 26, 2019. More than half the candidates have to overcome petition challenges, a common tool in Illinois for kicking one’s opponents off the ballot. A petition can be challenged for discrepancies ranging from mis-numbering pages or putting staples in the wrong place to claims of outright fraudulent signatures. Petition hearings will take place throughout the coming weeks, after which the city’s board of elections will certify the final list of candidates.

The race for mayor is the most crowded, with 21 candidates running to replace Rahm Emanuel. But 12 of them have to overcome petition challenges to stay in the race.

Among the races for City Council, the most crowded is the open race for the 20th ward, where indicted Ald. Willie Cochran is not running for re-election. Twenty-one candidates have filed to fill his seat. Nine candidates are running in the open 47th ward race, vacated by Ameya Pawar, who is running for city treasurer.

Forty-four of the city’s 50 aldermen are running for re-election, and four of them are unopposed. The rest of them have challengers (at least for now). You can see the full list of challenges here. The average aldermanic race has four candidates.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2019 elections. Have questions about the candidates or the issues? Tell us here.

And don’t forget to register vote! You can check if you’re already registered here. If you’re not, online registration is open until February 10, 2019. Or you can register in person at your polling place throughout early voting or on election day.

OfficeCandidateChallenged?Incumbent?
MayorJerry Joyce
MayorPaul Vallas
MayorWillie L. Wilson
MayorToni Preckwinkle
MayorCatherine Brown D'TycoonYes
MayorConrien Hykes ClarkYes
MayorWilliam M. DaleyYes
MayorGarry McCarthyYes
MayorDorothy A. Brown CookYes
MayorGery Chico
MayorSandra L. Mallory
MayorSusana A. MendozaYes
MayorAmara Enyia
MayorRichard MayersYes
MayorRoger L. WashingtonYes
MayorLa Shawn K. FordYes
MayorNeal Sáles-GriffinYes
MayorLori LightfootYes
MayorRobert "Bob" Fioretti
MayorJa'Mal GreenYes
MayorJohn Kenneth Kozlar
City ClerkAnna M. ValenciaYesYes
City ClerkPatricia HortonYes
City ClerkElizabeth "Betty" Arias-IbarraYes
City TreasurerMelissa Conyears-ErvinYes
City TreasurerAmeya PawarYes
City TreasurerPeter GariepyYes
Alderman 1st WardProco "Joe" MorenoYes
Alderman 1st WardDaniel La SpataYes
Alderman 1st WardJustin TuckerYes
Alderman 1st WardTrevor Joseph GrantYes
Alderman 2nd WardBrian HopkinsYes
Alderman 3rd WardPatricia "Pat" DowellYes
Alderman 3rd WardAlexandria Willis
Alderman 3rd WardLealan M. JonesYes
Alderman 3rd WardAndre S. LoveYes
Alderman 3rd WardDarva WatkinsYes
Alderman 4th WardSophia KingYes
Alderman 4th WardEbony D. LucasYes
Alderman 5th WardLeslie A. HairstonYes
Alderman 5th WardWilliam Calloway
Alderman 5th WardShelly QuilesYes
Alderman 5th WardGabriel PiemonteYes
Alderman 6th WardRoderick T. SawyerYes
Alderman 6th WardRichard A. Wooten
Alderman 6th WardDeborah A. Foster-Bonner
Alderman 7th WardGregory I. MitchellYes
Alderman 7th WardCharles KyleYes
Alderman 7th WardKim CurtisYes
Alderman 7th WardFlora "Flo" DigbyYes
Alderman 7th WardClarence DavidsonYes
Alderman 7th WardJedidiah L. BrownYes
Alderman 7th WardSharon "Sy" LewisYes
Alderman 8th WardMichelle A. HarrisYes
Alderman 8th WardJewel R. Easterling-SmithYes
Alderman 8th WardLinda HudsonYes
Alderman 8th WardSherri BollingYes
Alderman 8th WardFaheem ShabazzYes
Alderman 8th WardDionte LawrenceYes
Alderman 8th WardHarold BaileyYes
Alderman 9th WardAnthony A. BealeYes
Alderman 9th WardCleopatra Watson
Alderman 9th WardMarcia Brown-WilliamsYes
Alderman 9th WardPaul CollinsYes
Alderman 9th WardEssie HallYes
Alderman 9th WardRachel WilliamsYes
Alderman 10th WardSusan Sadlowski GarzaYes
Alderman 10th WardRobert "Bobby" Loncar
Alderman 10th WardYessenia CarreónYes
Alderman 11th WardPatrick Daley ThompsonYes
Alderman 11th WardDavid Mihalyfy
Alderman 12th WardGeorge CardenasYes
Alderman 12th WardSamuel AlcantarYes
Alderman 12th WardFrancisco Nunez SrYes
Alderman 12th WardPete DemayYes
Alderman 12th WardMartha Yerania RangelYes
Alderman 12th WardJose RicoYes
Alderman 13th WardMarty QuinnYes
Alderman 13th WardDavid J. KrupaYes
Alderman 14th WardJose Torrez
Alderman 14th WardEdward M. BurkeYes
Alderman 14th WardJaime Guzman
Alderman 14th WardIrene CorralYes
Alderman 14th WardTanya G. PatinoYes
Alderman 15th WardJoseph G. WilliamsYes
Alderman 15th WardJoel RiojasYes
Alderman 15th WardRafael "Rafa" YanezYes
Alderman 15th WardRaymond A. LopezYes
Alderman 15th WardBerto AguayoYes
Alderman 15th WardDeborah LaneYes
Alderman 15th WardOtis Davis, Jr.Yes
Alderman 16th WardStephanie D. Coleman
Alderman 16th WardLatasha M. SandersYes
Alderman 16th WardKenny C. Doss IiYes
Alderman 16th WardToni L. FoulkesYesYes
Alderman 16th WardJeffrey L. LewisYes
Alderman 16th WardEddie Johnson IIIYes
Alderman 17th WardDavid H. MooreYes
Alderman 17th WardRaynetta GreenleafYes
Alderman 18th WardChuks Onyezia
Alderman 18th WardDerrick G. CurtisYes
Alderman 19th WardMatthew J. O'SheaYes
Alderman 19th WardDavid A. Dewar
Alderman 20th WardJeanette B TaylorYes
Alderman 20th WardNicole J. JohnsonYes
Alderman 20th WardMaya HodariYes
Alderman 20th WardKimetha HillYes
Alderman 20th WardCharles HilliardYes
Alderman 20th WardClifton PierceYes
Alderman 20th WardSheila R. ScottYes
Alderman 20th WardJennifer O. MaddoxYes
Alderman 20th WardCassius L. RudolphYes
Alderman 20th WardAndre Smith
Alderman 20th WardDernard D. NewellYes
Alderman 20th WardQuandra V. SpeightsYes
Alderman 20th WardKevin M. Bailey
Alderman 20th WardAnthony Driver, Jr.Yes
Alderman 20th WardMatthew JohnsonYes
Alderman 21st WardHoward B. Brookins, Jr.YesYes
Alderman 21st WardJulius ModelisteYes
Alderman 21st WardMarvin McNeilYes
Alderman 21st WardPatricia A. FosterYes
Alderman 21st WardJoseph C. Ziegler, Jr.Yes
Alderman 22nd WardMichael D. Rodriguez
Alderman 22nd WardLisette "Liz" Lopez
Alderman 22nd WardRichard Juarez
Alderman 22nd WardNeftalie Gonzalez
Alderman 23rd WardSilvana TabaresYes
Alderman 23rd WardPaulino R. Villarreal, Jr.
Alderman 23rd WardCharles M. HughesYes
Alderman 23rd WardBetsy Jovan WatkinsYes
Alderman 24th WardCreative ScottYes
Alderman 24th WardMichael Scott, Jr.YesYes
Alderman 24th WardToriano A. SanzoneYes
Alderman 24th WardEdward WardYes
Alderman 24th WardLarry G. NelsonYes
Alderman 24th Ward(Pat) Patricia MarshallYes
Alderman 24th WardTraci "Treasure" JohnsonYes
Alderman 25th WardHilario Dominguez
Alderman 25th WardAlexander "Alex" Acevedo
Alderman 25th WardTroy Antonio Hernandez
Alderman 25th WardByron Sigcho-LopezYes
Alderman 25th WardAida Flores
Alderman 26th WardTheresa SiawYes
Alderman 26th WardRoberto MaldonadoYes
Alderman 26th WardDavid HerreraYes
Alderman 26th WardAngee GonzalezYes
Alderman 26th WardMirko "Limo Mike Z." Zaplatic Jr.Yes
Alderman 27th WardWalter Burnett, Jr.Yes
Alderman 27th WardCynthia D. BednarzYes
Alderman 28th WardMiguel BautistaYes
Alderman 28th WardJason C. ErvinYes
Alderman 28th WardJasmine JacksonYes
Alderman 28th WardTheresa RayfordYes
Alderman 28th WardBeverly MilesYes
Alderman 28th WardJustina L. WinfreyYes
Alderman 29th WardDwayne TrussYes
Alderman 29th WardChris TaliaferroYesYes
Alderman 29th WardGayinga WashingtonYes
Alderman 29th WardZerlina A. SmithYes
Alderman 30th WardJessica W. Gutierrez
Alderman 30th WardAriel E. ReboyrasYes
Alderman 30th WardEdgar "Edek" Esparza
Alderman 31st WardColin Bird-Martinez
Alderman 31st WardMilagros "Milly" SantiagoYes
Alderman 31st WardFelix Cardona Jr.
Alderman 31st WardRenné "Tex" ChavezYes
Alderman 32nd WardScott WaguespackYes
Alderman 33rd WardKatie Sieracki
Alderman 33rd WardRossana Rodriguez Sanchez
Alderman 33rd WardDeborah L. MellYes
Alderman 33rd WardJoel ZawkoYes
Alderman 34th WardCarrie M. AustinYes
Alderman 34th WardPreston Brown Jr
Alderman 35th WardAmanda Yu Dieterich
Alderman 35th WardCarlos Ramirez-RosaYes
Alderman 35th WardWalter ZarneckiYes
Alderman 35th WardMayra GonzalezYes
Alderman 36th WardGilbert VillegasYes
Alderman 37th WardEmma M. MittsYes
Alderman 37th WardTara StampsYes
Alderman 37th WardOtis PercyYes
Alderman 37th WardDeondre RutuesYes
Alderman 38th WardNicholas SposatoYes
Alderman 38th WardRalph PawlikowskiYes
Alderman 39th WardRobert Murphy
Alderman 39th WardSamantha "Sam" Nugent
Alderman 39th WardJeffrey S. La Porte
Alderman 39th WardCasey Smagala
Alderman 39th WardJoe Duplechin
Alderman 40th WardUgo Okere
Alderman 40th WardDianne Daleiden
Alderman 40th WardAndré Vasquez
Alderman 40th WardPatrick J. O'ConnorYes
Alderman 40th WardMaggie O'Keefe
Alderman 41st WardTim Heneghan
Alderman 41st WardAnthony V. NapolitanoYes
Alderman 42nd WardBrendan ReillyYes
Alderman 43rd WardDerek Lindblom
Alderman 43rd WardMichele SmithYes
Alderman 43rd WardLeslie Fox
Alderman 43rd WardJacob Ringer
Alderman 43rd WardMatthew RoneyYes
Alderman 43rd WardSteven McClellanYes
Alderman 43rd WardRebecca JanowitzYes
Alderman 44th WardPatrick ShineYes
Alderman 44th WardTom TunneyYes
Alderman 44th WardAustin BaidasYes
Alderman 44th WardElizabeth ShydlowskiYes
Alderman 45th WardMarilyn Morales
Alderman 45th WardJohn S. ArenaYesYes
Alderman 45th WardJames "Jim" Gardiner
Alderman 45th WardRobert A. Bank
Alderman 46th WardMarianne Lalonde
Alderman 46th WardErika Wozniak Francis
Alderman 46th WardJustin KreindlerYes
Alderman 46th WardJames CapplemanYes
Alderman 46th WardAngela ClayYes
Alderman 46th WardJon-Robert McDowellYes
Alderman 47th WardEileen Dordek
Alderman 47th WardAngela "Angie" Maloney
Alderman 47th WardHeather Way Kitzes
Alderman 47th WardMichael A. Negron
Alderman 47th WardMatt Martin
Alderman 47th WardGus Katsafaros
Alderman 47th WardThomas M. Schwartzers
Alderman 47th WardKimball Ladien
Alderman 47th WardJeff Jenkins
Alderman 48th WardHarry OstermanYes
Alderman 48th WardDavid Earl Williams III
Alderman 49th WardJoe MooreYes
Alderman 49th WardMaria Hadden
Alderman 49th WardNathan Benjamin MyersYes
Alderman 49th WardBill MortonYes
Alderman 50th WardDebra L. SilversteinYes
Alderman 50th WardAndrew D Rowlas
Alderman 50th WardZehra QuadriYes
Alderman 50th WardMajid MustafaYes

