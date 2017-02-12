What happened to the closed school in your neighborhood?

The Chicago Reporter is tracking the status of the public schools that were shuttered five years ago in the largest mass school closure in U.S. history. There are still 13 schools that have yet to sell or be marked for reuse. They are located in mostly poor, African-American neighborhoods on Chicago’s South and West sides. In many cases, developers that purchased a school are still lining up financing, so the buildings have seen little change.

We will continue to update this map as part of The Reporter’s ongoing series, “Empty schools, empty promises,” which explores the aftermath of the school closures. (Updated: March 6, 2018)