The Chicago Reporter is thrilled to announce that Cecilia Milmoe is taking on a new role as investigations editor, a position in which she will help launch and elevate some of our most consequential work.

Cecilia has fearlessly taken on a non-trivial challenge: To improve on The Chicago Reporter’s tremendous work and 50-year legacy of reckoning social, racial and economic injustice. She will lead the Investigations Unit, a significant expansion of the TCR mission to ensure expert knowledge and impactful stories reaches the widest public audience possible.

In her new role, Cecilia will help mobilize and execute investigative coverage of high-stakes stories with the mission of identifying important accountability targets on a myriad of topics. She will also drive complex long-journalism to help strengthen the Reporter’s core competencies and ambitious work.

“To help expand the Reporter’s range and depth, I needed an investigative editor with deep roots in journalism, people management and someone who has the gift to spot the best work and get it done” Publisher and Editor-in-Chief , L. Nicole Trottie said. “I believe we have found the best in Cecilia, who has overseen feature and investigative journalism at The Daily Illini as a newsroom editor.

As the features editor, Milmoe wrote and assigned stories about many topics, including racial justice, women’s rights, protests, the LGBTQ+ community, and discrimination. As an avid writer, she has strived to tell the stories of people whose voices are ignored, and she sees journalism as the perfect method to elevate those voices. Within her community, Milmoe has worked to grow and facilitate spaces for LGBTQ+ youth, writers, and readers. She is involved in several writer’s circles, providing feedback for her fellow writers and aiding in their writing journey.

Please join us in congratulating Cecilia, who starts her role immediately.