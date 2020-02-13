Chicago on the hook for Lake Michigan dump costs

At the same time that Chicago is asking the federal government to declare a disaster due to “catastrophic lakefront erosion,” city officials committed to spending millions of dollars to help the feds expand a dump for highly toxic material right on the lakeshore.

And while the mayor’s office says Mayor Lori Lightfoot is committed to a “proactive environmental agenda that puts equity at its center,” that commitment means city funding will go to extending a legacy that South Chicago residents characterize as environmental racism.

The commitment was made by the administration of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel several years ago, and the new administration appears to be stuck with it.

Last Friday, Lightfoot stood with Sen. Richard Durbin and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton to call on the federal government to declare the city’s lakefront a national disaster area. On Monday, the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Health and Environmental Protection passed a resolution declaring a “state of climate emergency,” citing “catastrophic lakefront erosion.”

Meanwhile, according to a draft plan issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city would be on the hook for 25 percent to 35 percent of design and construction costs for expanding a confined disposal facility — located on Lake Michigan’s shore near 95th Street — to store highly toxic sediment dredged from the Calumet River. That means the Chicago Department of Transportation would contribute at least $1.85 million for what will eventually total $7.4 million.

Community organizations and environmental advocates are raising concerns about the threat to the water quality of Lake Michigan — especially with unprecedented storms ravaging existing lakefront protective structures, including some installed by the Army Corps — from storing material containing highly toxic pollutants including PCBs and heavy metals such as mercury right on the lakefront. They’re also concerned about more dumping in a working-class minority neighborhood that already has eight landfills and numerous polluting industries.

10th Ward Ald. Sue Garza opposed the city’s decision to become a co-sponsor of the project when it was under discussion, said John Heroff, Garza’s Director of Policy & Legislative Affairs. She also proposed transporting material to landfill sites outside the city, he said. “We don’t think it should be in the 10th Ward,” Heroff said. “We have more than our fair share of dumps.”

Heroff is waiting for the Army Corps’ final report — it was due last week but has been postponed with no indication of when it will be released — to see how it responds to issues raised about a hydraulic connection between the disposal facility and the lake, and to get more detail about how the corps decided this plan was the lowest-cost alternative.

“For one thing, they didn’t take into account the cost to the public of loss of access to park land,” Heroff said, or of other costs, including increased protection from climate change-related storm surges, and securing and maintaining the facility when it is at capacity.

One reason the cost estimates may be skewed is that charges by private landfill companies include the cost of capping and securing operations after they are closed, said Pat Sharkey, a board member of Friends of the Parks. The Army Corps plan entirely disregards those costs, which would be borne by the Chicago Park District.

“We think this is a moment when the city should step up, especially since they will have significant financial responsibility if the plan proceeds,” said Juanita Irizarry, executive director of Friends of the Parks. “The city should be thinking about this in a future-related way. There will be big opportunity costs if they let [the corps] build a pollution dump for 20 years on the lakefront.”

Those include “limiting the attractiveness of the South Works site [just north of the disposal facility] for development as a high-quality community if you have a 25-foot mound of pollution within sight and leaking into the water,” she said.

Just south of the disposal facility, Calumet Beach is completely underwater, the lakefront path there is crumbling due to erosion, and the beach house “has taken a beating this winter,” Patch reported.

Perhaps the city should take another look at this — otherwise their commitment to environmental justice and lakeshore protection could take a beating as well.

