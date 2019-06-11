Obama Presidential Center can begin construction in Jackson Park, judge rules

This story is developing.

The Obama Presidential Center officially has the go-ahead to be built in Jackson Park.

U.S. District Court Judge John Robert Blakely ruled Tuesday in favor of the city and Chicago Park District that the presidential library campus could be built in the South Side park. The project, which could alter the city in limitless ways, had been put on hold pending a lawsuit from the nonprofit park advocacy group Protect Our Parks.

“The facts are clear in this case and the law is more settled than the parties are suggesting,” Blakely said from the bench, adding there should be no delay in construction.

A written ruling is expected to be released later today.

Attorneys representing Protect Our Parks said they were not only disappointed in the ruling, but also surprised it occurred so quickly. Though they noted that Blakely has been consistent in moving this case forward.

Protect Our Parks will likely appeal the decision in the upcoming days and has no plans of giving up the fight.

“I believe this is going to be a case for the Supreme Court,” said Protect our Parks’ President Herb Caplan.

For more complete coverage of what the lawsuit is about click here.

How do you feel about the decision? How can we help you better informed? Help us out by taking our brief survey.