Deadline For Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 Program

Applicants interested in the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program have until Saturday, December 31, 11:59 p.m. to complete an application.

The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need. To be eligible, an applicant must be a Chicago resident at least 18 years old and have had to claim a dependent living at home or a family member with disabilities – on their 2019 taxes.

In addition, your household income must be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. See the 2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart.

Qualified candidates can apply online at www.chicash.org.

Susan D. Peters Remembered

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center celebrated award-winning author and community activist Susan B. Peters during a service on Thursday.

Chris Harris, pastor of Bright Star Church and St. James Church and the CEO of Bright Star Community Outreach credits Peters for helping him connect with the University of Chicago School of Medicine and opening his eyes to what hospitals could do for the community.

“Now we are where we are because of the foundation Susan helped to lay,” Harris said. “The legacy that Susan has built and left will live on.” The university is now a partner with his organization that focuses on social development, health, and other advocacy on the South Side.

Peters passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, at age 73.

Kwanzaa Celebration

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center also celebrated Kwanzaa this week with an event on Wednesday encouraging families to learn more about the holiday and its traditions.

Each day of the annual week-long holiday celebration of African-American culture highlights a specific principle. Wednesday, marked the third day of Kwanzaa which focuses on collective work and responsibility.

The festival hosted from December 26 to January 1, culminates with a communal feast called Karamu.

Created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community, and culture.