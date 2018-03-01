Empty Schools, Empty Promises
For one black family, a cycle of school closings
Poor students continue to bear the brunt of Chicago’s newly approved plans to shut down more public schools.
Chicago Reporter (http://www.chicagoreporter.com/author/kalyn/)
As Chicago Public Schools prepares to shut down more schools, it faces continued resistance from people like Irene Robinson, whose community was fractured by 2013’s mass closures.
Many families fleeing the poorest pockets of the city are ending up in cash-strapped school systems in the suburbs and northwest Indiana.
Developers buying shuttered Chicago schools face stiff competition for tax credits that make their repurposing plans viable.
Many bilingual programs are violating state law by failing to provide adequate services to the district’s growing share of students whose native language is not English.
Muchos programas bilingües no cumplen la ley porque ofrecen servicios inadecuados al creciente porcentaje de alumnos cuyos idiomas natales no son inglés.
The district’s record on reusing shuttered schools has residents worried that the neighborhood high school will become another empty building in a community burdened by vacancies.
This interactive map tracks the status of the Chicago public schools still empty after mass closures in 2013, providing details on which have been sold and repurposed and which have yet to be reused.
At Chicago Public Schools’ first meeting with potential buyers, up-to-date information on the buildings remains hard to come by.
Both Chicago and Kansas City carried out mass school closures in poor, black neighborhoods, but they had vastly different approaches to repurposing them.