See the Pen PwBBqG by Penny (@pennywang) on CodePen.

This interactive map shows client caseloads and staffing levels at each of Chicago’s public mental health clinics between January 2011 and 2014. It is based on data obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by the Social Justice News Nexus at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. The map was produced by SJNN Fellow Penny Wang. (CT refers to clinical therapist and AA refers to administrative assistant.)