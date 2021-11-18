The Chicago Reporter (TCR) is proud to announce its new partnership with the Illinois Latino News (ILLN), a groundbreaking moment for independent journalism.

The collaboration between ILLN and TCR will give greater news visibility to perspectives that aren’t typically heard or seen in mainstream media. The alliance will give more exposure to social justice, race and culture, and poverty-those topics which are not usually covered in larger publications.

Interim Editor and Publisher of The Chicago Reporter Glenn Reedus had this to say about the partnership: “I see the collaboration between TCR and ILLationoNews.com as the future of independent journalism. Merging our interests and skills will lead to more accurate, robust and intentional reporting of both communities in Illinois and beyond.”

Hugo Balta, Associate Editor, TCR and Owner/Publisher of ILLN commented on the partnership, saying, “We’re proud for ILLatinoNews to join forces with such a trailblazing publication in investigative journalism, covering such topics of determinants of health, civic engagement, and equity that affect all of us. I’m excited to see what’s to come with both of our publications applying solutions journalism in providing news reporting that focuses on the responses to social issues as well as the problems themselves.”

Since its founding in 1972, The Chicago Reporter has served to evaluate Chicago’s progress towards racial equality after the civil rights era ended. The publication continues its essential work of examining racial and economic inequity through investigative reporting, covering topics such as affordable housing, transportation, and economic development which rarely get covered by mainstream media.

While The Chicago Reporter is entirely in English, it serves a similar mission of ILLN in its commitment to use investigative reporting as a way to bring topics and perspectives to the surface which typically aren’t covered in the major news networks.

The Latino News Network (LNN) was founded in 2012 by Diane Alverio, retired journalist, and former president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). LNN launched with CTLatinoNews.com, the first English language local news outlet dedicated to Hispanics-Latinos in Connecticut. ILLatinoNews.com launched in October 2021.

This partnership represents a remarkable achievement for independent journalism, and for the communities that will get represented in Illinois and the rest of the country.

About The Chicago Reporter

As one of America’s most segregated cities, Chicago continues to experience racial and economic inequality. The Reporter serves a critical role in the city and nation by focusing the power of investigative reporting on issues of inequality that rarely receive thorough and regular examination by mainstream media organizations. Our core areas of coverage are criminal justice, affordable housing and economic development, jobs and transportation.

About ILLN

The online news publication ILLatinoNews.com is one of five independent statewide coverage, Hispanic-Latino editorial focus English language news and information websites under the ownership and leadership of nationally recognized journalist and media advocate, Hugo Balta. ILLN’s mission is to provide greater visibility and voice to Hispanics-Latinos in Illinois – an underrepresented community in mainstream newsrooms and news coverage.