What’s open in your region of Illinois’ coronavirus plan?

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a five-stage reopening plan for the state on May 5. The plan divides the state into four regions that can move through the stages independently of one another.

This tool, presented in collaboration with WBEZ Chicago, allows you to search an address to see which region it’s in and the current phase of that region. It also lays out what these phases will look like — what’s open, what’s restricted and who’s encouraged to work from home.

Note: Illinois is a home rule state, which means many municipalities, such as Chicago, may set their own stricter reopening guidelines. Municipalities may not set guidelines that are less stringent than the state’s, though there are several pending legal challenges to the governor’s order.

Mapping services generously provided by Mapbox.